Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE KMB traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $135.75. 50,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.