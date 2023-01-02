Head to Head Analysis: Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) vs. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kuboo has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kuboo and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DHI Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.94%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Kuboo.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A DHI Group 1.43% 1.77% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHI Group $119.90 million 2.11 -$29.74 million $0.04 132.28

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group.

Summary

DHI Group beats Kuboo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

