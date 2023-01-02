Head-To-Head Review: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 29.27% 53.16% 20.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 2 15 0 2.88

Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.45 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. focuses on developing EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

