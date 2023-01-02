HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several brokerages have commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.