Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $986.08 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $986.08 million and $19.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00066968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,705 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.52794 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03803359 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,168,347.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.