Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Tops $214.03 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Helium has a total market cap of $214.03 million and $1.75 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00009408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007761 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00466021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.50 or 0.02918009 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,990,495 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
