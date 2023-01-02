HI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $848,136.56 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $78.96 million and approximately $848,136.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038278 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00228779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02822966 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $994,649.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.