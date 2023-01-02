Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys 5,582 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 458,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 396,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 368,314 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

