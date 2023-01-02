Hightower 6M Holding LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

