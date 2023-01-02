Hightower 6M Holding LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.12 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

