Hightower 6M Holding LLC Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 221,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $590,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 331.0% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

