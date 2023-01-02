Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

