Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $9.24 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,654,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.41 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

