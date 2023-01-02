Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.