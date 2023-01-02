Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 8,317 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 351,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.21 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

