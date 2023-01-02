Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Hillenbrand Price Performance
HI stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.72.
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
