Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

HI stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

