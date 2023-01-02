Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,200 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 1,673,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 486.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HMCBF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

