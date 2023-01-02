Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 944,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. 52,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,744. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

