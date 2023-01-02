Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

HZMMF stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Monday. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.