Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance
Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $1.84 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
