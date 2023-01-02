Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Short Interest Update

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HHUSF shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS HHUSF remained flat at 3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of 2.90 and a one year high of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.10.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

