HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.13. 12,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,890. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $670.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.19 and a 200 day moving average of $301.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

