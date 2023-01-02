Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 893,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 88,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

