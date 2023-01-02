IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 792,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.85. 4,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,940. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.