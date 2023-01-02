IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up approximately 4.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of IDEX worth $150,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

IEX stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.