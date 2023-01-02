Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.43. 12,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,278. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on INDB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,935 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 94,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 325.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

