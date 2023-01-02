Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. 31,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,225. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

