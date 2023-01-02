Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 285,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,725,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,062 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.