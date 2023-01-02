Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $21.59 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 22.1% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $365.84. 69,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

