Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $409,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. 10,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,597. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

