Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39.

