Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 387,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in PayPal by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 371,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036,730. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

