Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $850,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,030,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.56. 2,079,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,840,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

