Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,878. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

