Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of INVVY stock remained flat at $22.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

