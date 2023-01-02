Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

Innodata stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.97. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

