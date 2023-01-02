Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,575. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.90. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,366,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,503,824.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $185,911 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

