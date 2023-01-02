Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Acquires C$59,388.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$7.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.01. AirBoss of America Corp. has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.87 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AirBoss of America

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOS shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.64.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.