Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Director Sells $11,039.49 in Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) Director Theresa Yanofsky sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $11,039.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,656.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CGC opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.90. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

