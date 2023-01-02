Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $251.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.31.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $72,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,715,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

