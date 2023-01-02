inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $49.01 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $49.01 million and $1.00 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038130 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00229042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00178033 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,011,967.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

