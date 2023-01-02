International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

