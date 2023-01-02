International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) versus CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Financial Comparison

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances -13.91% 7.31% 3.78% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 1 5 10 0 2.56 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.

International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus target price of $122.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and CN Energy Group.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $11.66 billion 2.29 $270.00 million ($6.88) -15.24 CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 0.90 $1.30 million N/A N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats CN Energy Group. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments. The Nourish segment offers natural and plant-based specialty food ingredients, such as flavor compounds, and savory solutions and inclusions. It also provides natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials as well as beverages, sweets , and dairy products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients. The Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical excipients and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.