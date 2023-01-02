International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPCFF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

IPCFF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

