Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.2 %

ITCI stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 167,737 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

