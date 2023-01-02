Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 0.7 %

IPI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,320. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.