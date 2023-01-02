Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.98. 12,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,455. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

