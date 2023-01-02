Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 743.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 46,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,330,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

