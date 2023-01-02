Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 5.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,959,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PRF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

