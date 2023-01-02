Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 207,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
